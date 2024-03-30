This plant will make your hair silky and shiny: how to use it

Rosemary is an aromatic herb with small green leaves and blue or purple flowers. It is used as a culinary herb and as a medicinal plant.

Rosemary oil is a popular natural remedy for stimulating hair growth and slowing hair loss. Some studies show that rosemary oil can help those suffering from alopecia.

What is rosemary oil?

Rosemary is an evergreen shrub used in folk medicine for centuries. Essential oil is extracted from it, which has many useful properties, including those related to hair health.

Although research is still ongoing, some have already shown that rosemary oil can be really useful for stimulating hair growth.

Experts at Healthline Media UK note that research is still ongoing and more data is needed to definitively confirm the effectiveness of rosemary oil.

Rosemary oil may not be effective or safe for all people. Therefore, it is important to consult a doctor before using rosemary oil, especially if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have sensitive skin.

How to use rosemary oil for hair growth:

1. Add to the shampoo:

Add 5-10 drops of rosemary oil to your shampoo. Mix thoroughly. Wash your hair as usual.

2. Rub into the scalp:

Mix 2-3 drops of rosemary oil with a tablespoon of carrier oil (such as olive or coconut). Apply to the scalp and massage for 2-3 minutes. Leave for 15-30 minutes and wash off with shampoo.

3. Use as a conditioner:

Add 5-10 drops of rosemary oil to your conditioner. Mix thoroughly. Apply to hair after washing. Leave for 1-2 minutes and wash off. 4. Make a hair mask:

Mix 2-3 tablespoons of olive or coconut oil with 5-10 drops of rosemary oil. Apply to hair and scalp. Leave for 30 minutes – 1 hour. Wash with shampoo.

How to make rosemary water for hair

You only need three sprigs of rosemary to make rosemary water. You can also use dried rosemary, which you can buy at the pharmacy.

Step 1: Bring a liter of water to a boil in a small saucepan. When the water boils, add rosemary sprigs to it.

Step 2: Reduce the heat and simmer the rosemary sprigs for 20 minutes.

Step 3: After that, turn off the heat, cover the pan with a lid, and leave the water to infuse until it cools completely.

Step 4: After cooling, pour the rosemary water into a spray bottle for convenient use.

To enhance the beneficial properties of rosemary water, you can add a few drops of jojoba oil. This oil has restorative properties that will help strengthen hair and make it more elastic.

How to use rosemary water:

This natural remedy can be used both before washing the head and immediately before washing. Simply spray the rosemary water on your scalp, massage lightly to ensure the water is evenly distributed, then comb through your hair. To achieve a better effect, apply a few drops of jojoba oil to the ends of the hair.

Important tips:

Before using rosemary oil, be sure to conduct an allergy test. Do not use rosemary oil in its pure form, always dilute it with a carrier oil. Avoid getting rosemary oil in your eyes.

The effect of using rosemary oil may not appear immediately, be patient.

For best results, it is recommended to use rosemary oil regularly, 2-3 times a week.

