In a home with children or pets, mirror surfaces lose their shine especially quickly due to numerous prints and dirt. However, there are two simple and cost-effective ways to restore mirrors to their original appearance and get rid of streaks.

These methods involve the use of common kitchen products. The Telegraph tells us how to clean a mirror correctly.

Try using vinegar or lemon juice. They have antiseptic and cleansing properties, effectively removing all kinds of dirt and grease.

How to wipe a mirror with vinegar or lemon juice

- First, mix vinegar and water in equal proportions (1:1) in a spray bottle. Spray this mixture evenly on the surface of the mirror and leave it for a few seconds. Then gently wipe the mirror with a soft cloth or a piece of newspaper.

- If water stains or limescale remain on the mirror, use lemon juice. Mix lemon juice and water in a 1:1 ratio and spray it on the mirror surface. This method will not only clean the mirror but also fill the room with a pleasant aroma.

In addition, these mixtures can be used to wipe any glass surface in your home.

These simple but effective life hacks will help you keep your mirrors perfectly clean without spending extra money on expensive chemicals.

