Buckwheat is one of the healthiest and most delicious cereals that has long been on our menu. It contains amino acids, many vitamins and minerals, and is rich in calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. In terms of iron, buckwheat can be compared to redfish or beef.

The main place where buckwheat grows is the Altai Territory, where favorable weather conditions and a relatively clean environment mean that no chemicals or pesticides are used in its cultivation. Therefore, buckwheat is environmentally friendly, prostoway writes.

Buckwheat dishes can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The cereal goes well with meat and vegetables, so you can make a variety of different delicacies from it.

It's easy to cook buckwheat, but to make it crumbly and not boiled, you need to follow certain secrets.

Before cooking, buckwheat must be sorted out well, removing debris and poor-quality kernels. Water should also be of high quality, without foreign odors.

It is better to cook buckwheat in a pot with a thick bottom. Before cooking, buckwheat can be slightly fried in a frying pan with oil to make it softer and more tender.

The classic ratio of buckwheat to water is 1:2. If you want a juicier dish, you can add a little more water.

Cook buckwheat over medium heat without closing the lid. When the water boils, reduce the heat to low and cook for another 10-15 minutes. Then turn off the heat and leave the buckwheat under the lid for another 10 minutes.

Buckwheat can be served as an independent dish or as a side dish for meat, fish, or vegetables.

