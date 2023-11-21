These life hacks will surprise even experienced housewives: How to use apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has long been a favorite among cooks, but its beneficial properties can be used beyond the stove. Let's take a look at three unexpected ways you can use apple cider vinegar to improve your home.

Apple cider vinegar is not only a culinary ingredient, but also a great tool for cleaning and refreshing various surfaces in the home. Try these unexpected uses and you will be amazed at the results, writes useti.org.

Many people are familiar with the problem of unpleasant odors in the refrigerator. You can easily solve this problem with apple cider vinegar. Just apply the vinegar to a cloth, treat the surface of the refrigerator, and then wipe it dry. After this cleaning, your fridge will smell fresh and clean again.

Grease stains on kitchen surfaces are a common problem. To easily cope with this task, dilute apple cider vinegar with water in a 1:1 ratio and use this mixture for cleaning. Your kitchen will sparkle with cleanliness.

If your faucet or sink doesn't look like it used to, you don't have to buy new ones. Use apple cider vinegar to refresh them. Just wash them and then polish them with apple cider vinegar. You will be pleasantly surprised by the result.

