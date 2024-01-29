These jeans should be in your wardrobe: the main trends of spring 2024 (photo)

Jeans are the basis of many people's favorite clothes. They are all different in style and color. So stylists helped us figure out which jeans will be relevant in 2024.

According to whowhatwear, the most popular denim trends of 2024 are several types that are starting to gain popularity, which will peak in the spring.

Puddle jeans - both sweaters and blouses are suitable for these pants. And the width of these jeans will allow you to hide those extra pounds on your hips. These baggy wide jeans can be worn with any shoe.

Champagne-colored jeans - not even ten years have passed since they came back into fashion. Soft cream-colored jeans are suitable for any season. It will be especially interesting to combine them with a dark top.

Jeans with a lapel - choose wide-leg pants of any color. Choose a checkered shirt or a bright top. Also, try combining a light top and a dark bottom.

Shiny jeans - these pants have been one of the dominant trends this season, and it's no surprise that they're becoming casual wear due to their convenience. However, women over 40 should refrain from buying such clothes.

"High-waisted metallic jeans are best worn with high heels," experts say.

Flared jeans exude French appeal and bring back the aesthetics of the 70s. They are ideal when worn with comfortable shoes. Give preference to high-rise models to make your figure slimmer. Add a contrasting top and you'll immediately look taller.

Ripped jeans will also be in trend this spring. To get the most sophisticated look, look for clean rips to the knee, not "distressing" rips all over the fabric. Add chunky shoes and your perfect look is ready.

Gray jeans are a find for spring. They will look great with black suede boots or bright heels.

