Winter is the perfect time to prune some plants to encourage their growth and flowering in the spring. Pruning is necessary to get the most out of your garden plants.

The expert shared which five plants should be pruned in February to make them "come to life" in the spring. The experienced gardener explained in a comment to the Express that active growth slows down significantly in winter, and plants rest for several months.

That is why winter and very early spring are usually the best times to prune some plants, especially if you want to adjust their shape.

Winter pruning prepares your plants to focus on growing flowers and fruits when they appear in the spring, so you should prune thoroughly in winter before new growth begins in the garden.

In other words, the expert added, winter pruning is vital for the plants' future productivity and longevity.

Here are 5 plants that are recommended to be pruned in winter:

1. Wisteria:

Cut back old or dead wood to the base of the plant. In summer, prune back stubby shoots to control size and encourage flowering. Disinfect tools before pruning.

2. White-flowered hydrangeas:

Remove old side shoots that make the bush too dense. Cut off dead or dying wood.

3. Climbing shrub roses:

Cut off dead or rotten shoots. Shorten healthy side shoots by a third. Guide healthy side shoots through a trellis or wire. For shrub roses, remove old parts of the plant to the base.

4. Apple trees:

Remove dead, diseased, or damaged branches. Thin out thickened or crossed branches.Cut back branches that are not growing properly. Remove offshoots. Make cuts just above a bud or side branch.

5. Raspberry bushes:

Remove dead, diseased, or damaged canes. Cut off weak or thin canes.Shorten the remaining canes to 60 cm.

Pruning these plants in winter will help you get the most out of them next season.

