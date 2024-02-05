If you have evening hunger: three foods you can eat before bed without fear for your figure

We all know that losing weight can be difficult. When you follow a diet and a daily routine, the evening snack craving may seem irresistible. However, there are several foods that not only won't harm your figure, but can also help you lose weight if you eat them before bed. This is what Radiotrack writes about.

Peanut butter:

Despite its high calorie content, peanut butter can be a satisfying evening snack if consumed in small quantities.

The protein contained in peanut butter provides nutrients to the muscles overnight, preventing them from breaking down.

Peanut butter also promotes thermogenesis, which accelerates fat burning.

It is not recommended to consume more than 10 grams of peanut butter at a time.

Dark chocolate:

A small piece of dark chocolate before bed can have a double benefit.

First, it slightly raises blood sugar levels, which can lead to rapid fatigue and reduced cravings.

Magnesium contained in chocolate promotes deep and relaxing sleep.

Almonds:

Rich in magnesium and tryptophan, almonds are an excellent sleep aid.

Tryptophan is converted in the body into serotonin, the hormone responsible for good sleep.

Almonds also contribute to the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

Almonds are a satisfying treat that won't harm your figure.

Remember that eating these foods does not guarantee weight loss without other measures, such as a healthy diet and regular exercise. However, they can be a useful addition to your diet and help you achieve the desired results.

