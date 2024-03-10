It happens that the morning hustle and bustle doesn't leave much time for a full makeup routine. However, no one has canceled the desire to look neat and fresh. That's why it's a real art to be able to put on makeup quickly and beautifully. Earlier, we shared tips on how to make makeup last, and now we'll tell you how to do it in 5 minutes without the mask effect.

For radiant and well-groomed skin, you need to know a few rules for applying makeup. It turns out that this can be done easily and quickly, according to Telegraph.

How to do makeup in 5 minutes

- Start by applying SPF cream. Use it regardless of the season and the weather outside. Apply a sufficient amount of the product.

- The next step is foundation. Blend it with a sponge - this way, lines and irregularities will not form, as when using a brush. Avoid thick foundations for quick makeup.

- Move on to concealer. Apply a small amount under the eyes and blend with a sponge. The remaining concealer on the sponge can be applied to the outer part of the eyelid.

- Next, shape your face. Apply bronzer and blush to the desired areas. If necessary, remove the remaining product with a sponge.

- Use bronzer and blush to tint the eyelids, starting from the outer corner and blending to the cheekbones. This will create a lifting effect and allow you to avoid eye shadow.

- Comb your eyebrows with gel or wax. Do not make them too high - this can ruin your makeup.

- Finally, apply mascara to your eyelashes and lip gloss. Avoid matte lipsticks, as they take longer to apply.

