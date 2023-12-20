Three more days of powerful storms: updated forecast of magnetic storms for December

Until the end of December we will have to endure three more powerful magnetic storms, the strength of which will reach the red level of danger. The geomagnetic storms will reach a magnitude of 6, and then there will be a period of calm until the New Year.

According to Meteoagent, the geomagnetic disturbances on December 20 amount to 6 points out of 9 possible. Such geomagnetic fluctuations can make people with meteorological disorders and chronic diseases feel unwell.

On December 21, magnetic storms will drop to 5 points, but will also be dangerous, and on December 22, storms will intensify to K-index 6.

Magnetic storms – calendar for December 2023

How to survive magnetic storms

Due to solar flares and subsequent geomagnetic storms on Earth, people mostly complain of headaches, irritability, mood swings, high or low blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, sleep problems, and exacerbation of chronic diseases.

To feel better, it is recommended to:

Drink plenty of clean water, green or herbal tea. You should avoid coffee, alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks altogether.

Your diet should be balanced. Consume enough fat, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. In summer, do not limit yourself to fresh fruits, berries, and vegetables.

Take more walks outdoors, go for light jogs, and add some light exercise to your life. Experts do not recommend spending a lot of time in direct sunlight.

Regulate your sleep and rest schedule, and avoid stressful situations.

