Mushrooms are a popular and nutritious food. They are also packed with nutrients, including B vitamins and fiber.

However, when it comes to storage, mushrooms often acquire an unappetizing, slimy texture after being in the refrigerator. Experts have explained how to store mushrooms properly to keep them fresh, according to Express.co.uk.

Mushrooms have a sponge-like structure and absorb moisture quite easily, making them more difficult to store than other foods. Storing them in plastic packaging can cause them to absorb a lot of moisture.

Take the mushrooms out of the plastic container and place them on a paper towel. Do not wash them as this will increase moisture.

Let the mushrooms dry for about 15 minutes. After that, place them in a brown paper bag.

The brown paper will absorb any excess moisture and allow air to circulate, keeping the mushrooms dry and fresh for up to 10 days.

