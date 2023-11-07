Changing your bedding regularly is important, and it's not just about hygiene and aesthetics. Changing your bedding regularly helps to avoid encountering unpleasant parasites such as bed bugs, which prefer dirty linens.

Bed bugs are parasitic insects that are quite difficult to exterminate once they have already invaded a home. However, some methods can prevent this problem, The Mirror reports.

Bed bugs can be dangerous. These are small insects that feed mainly on human blood. Bed bug bites can cause itching, allergic reactions, and sleep disturbances. In addition, they can transmit infectious diseases. It is extremely difficult to exterminate these parasites because they are resistant to poisons.

To prevent the problem of bed bugs, experts recommend changing bedding regularly. Experts recommend the following schedule for replacing various bedding components:

pillowcases - every two to three days;

sheets - every seven days;

mattress covers - every month;

duvet covers should be washed every seven days;

pillows are recommended to be washed every six months.

If a bed bug infestation has already occurred, it is important to wash all textiles at the highest temperature as high temperatures kill the parasites and their eggs. Signs of bed bugs include blood drops from bites, small brown spots (bed bug excrement), and an unusual sweetish odor.

