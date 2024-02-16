Experts have suggested a cheap way to get rid of mice without killing them

Mice are always looking for warmth and food, and our homes become a treat for them. These little rodents can cause damage to property and carry diseases.

Daily video

You can keep your home free from mice without any cruel methods. To do this, you need to use steel wool, which costs up to 100 hryvnia.

Read also: Genius trick to get rid of mice for good: just mix two drugstore remedies

Signs of mice in the house:

Noise behind the walls or baseboards

Crumbs and food scraps in unexpected places

Chewed food wrappers

Black droppings in places where mice roam.

How to get rid of mice with steel wool:

Unwind a skein of absorbent cotton using gardening mittens. Stuff pieces of absorbent cotton into crevices near pipes, doors, windows, between appliances and cabinets. Mice don't like the hard texture of steel wool or its sharp edges. Fill all cracks and crevices with absorbent cotton to prevent mice from entering your home.

Earlier we reported on the reasons why mice are getting into your home and how to stop them.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!