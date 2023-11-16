Experts explain why you should put aluminum foil in your shoes

With the onset of cold weather, the issue of protection from the cold becomes relevant. One way that can help is to use aluminum foil.

Aluminum foil has a high thermal reflectivity. This means that it reflects heat back into the body, preventing it from evaporating, writes Sante Plus.

How to use foil to protect your feet

Take the insole from the shoe and place it on a piece of foil folded in half. Then cut the foil to the shape of the insole. Cover the bottom of the shoe with the foil, and then place the insole.

This is an easy and inexpensive way to insulate your shoes without making them shrink as much as if you were to make them out of fur.

The foil should not touch the skin to avoid scratching it and causing irritation. Therefore, place the foil under the insole, not on top. To protect your feet from the cold, it is also important to choose the right shoes. Shoes should be warm and comfortable. It is also important to wear socks made of natural materials that are breathable.

