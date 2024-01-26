Carrots can spoil faster if they are stored improperly. In particular, you should not keep raw carrots in the vegetable drawer in the refrigerator.

Daily video

The best way to keep carrots fresh is to take them out of the package, fill a container with water, put the carrots in it, and then put them in the middle of the refrigerator. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

This way, carrots can stay fresh and crisp for four weeks. However, the container should be covered with a lid to prevent the carrots from spoiling.

Read also: Why tomatoes should not be stored in the refrigerator

Be sure to change the water in the container every five to six days, which will also help keep the carrots fresh. This method will preserve the vegetables and extend their shelf life.

If carrots are placed in a refrigerator drawer, temperature fluctuations from the drawer opening will affect the quality and shelf life of the carrots.

In addition, carrots are very sensitive to changes in humidity, and the vegetable drawer in the refrigerator is designed for a higher humidity level than the rest of the refrigerator.

If the humidity is too high for the carrots, it can cause them to become moldy, and low humidity will cause them to dehydrate and spoil.

Discover four ways to preserve lemons for a long time so they don't bloom or spoil.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!