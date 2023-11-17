Experts explain whether toilet paper can clog the toilet

Everyone usually throws used toilet paper straight down the toilet, not realizing that this is not the right thing to do.

Toilet paper is usually made of cellulose, so it does not dissolve well in water. If you throw too much toilet paper down the toilet, it can get stuck in the pipes and cause them to clog, Sante Plus writes.

In addition, toilet paper may contain fillers such as polyethylene and other synthetic materials. These fillers can also dissolve poorly in water and contribute to sewer blockages.

How to unclog a clogged toilet

If you have a clogged toilet, you can try to unclog it yourself.

Here are some tips:

Try using a plunger. Pour a little water into the toilet so that it is half full, and put the plunger against the drain hole. Press the plunger firmly and then release. Repeat rhythmically 5 to 20 times.

Use a chemical to unclog the drain. Be sure to read the instructions before using the chemical.

If the above methods do not help, you will have to call a plumber.

To avoid clogging the toilet, do not throw foreign objects such as toilet paper, pads, tampons, etc. down the drain.

Clean the toilet regularly with a plunger or chemical.

