Cleaning the oven door can often be one of the most frustrating parts of kitchen chores. However, there is an easy way to permanently remove stubborn brown grease stains.

We're talking about dishwasher tablets. They're made with concentrated dishwasher detergent, meaning they can cut through stubborn food stains without any problems, according to Express.co.uk.

The tablets also have an abrasive surface, which means you can easily get rid of stains without spending a long time scrubbing at the oven door. Most dishwasher tablets are not expensive either.

All you need is warm water, a microfiber cloth, and a dishwasher tablet. To get started, pour warm water into a small bowl. Open the oven door and carefully dip the bottom of the dishwasher tablet into the bowl.

Make sure that the tablet does not remain in the bowl for too long, as it may start to dissolve. After dipping, wipe the inside of the oven glass with the tablet.

When the dishwasher solution gets on the glass door, use a microfiber cloth to clean the oven door, and the stains should start to disappear.

