Experts explain how to store peeled potatoes without lemon juice

Potatoes can be stored for months if left with their skin intact, but not if peeled. However, peeled potatoes turn brown quite quickly.

According to experts, there is a way to keep peeled potatoes light for an additional 24 hours. This does not require lemon juice, according to Express.co.uk.

Immersing peeled and cut potatoes in water helps prevent oxidation, which turns the exposed flesh brown. The oxidation process won't make the potatoes unsafe to eat, but it will change their flavor, so it's worth trying to stop it.

Fill an airtight container halfway with cold water and set aside. When all the potatoes are in the container, fill it to the top with water so that they are completely submerged.

Close the container with a lid and store it in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Before preparing the soaked potatoes, make sure they are rinsed, drained, and dried if you are not going to cook them.

