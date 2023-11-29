Experts explain why you should put a kitchen sponge in the dishwasher

Kitchen sponges become dangerous over time. Due to constant contact with water and food residue, it can grow dangerous bacteria and mold.

To avoid this risk, kitchen sponges should be replaced at least once a week. However, their shelf life can be extended.

According to santeplusmag, a kitchen sponge can be washed in the dishwasher. If this seems unexpected to you, it can actually be a great way to not only clean the sponge from bacteria but also save money.

Since many people are trying to find innovative ways to solve problems in search of cost savings, the dishwasher can be your loyal ally in this process. The sponge, which absorbs bacteria and mold, can be effectively disinfected by the dishwasher.

For optimal disinfection of the sponge, simply place it among the dirty dishes in the machine and run a normal wash cycle at 60°. Drying after washing will also help remove any residual moisture that can encourage germs to grow.

While this practice may seem unorthodox, it allows you to buy new sponges less often and keep your dishes clean in an efficient way. Washing your dishes with a sponge in the dishwasher will also help clean your plates and cups better.

For additional disinfection, we recommend soaking the sponge in vinegar water after each use.

This way, the dishwasher becomes not only an economical option but also an effective way to fight bacteria and ensure the longevity of your dish sponge.

