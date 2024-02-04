Experts named eight humane ways to get rid of slugs and snails in the garden in spring

Slugs and snails are common pests in gardens. They can cause serious damage to plants by eating their leaves, flowers, and fruits. Many gardeners use chemicals to control pests, but these products can be harmful to the environment and to the slugs and snails themselves.

There are several humane ways to get rid of slugs and snails in the garden, writes Express. Experts have provided tips on how to protect the garden from pests without using chemicals.

How to get rid of snails and slugs without chemicals

1. Manual collection

This is the easiest and most effective way to get rid of slugs and snails. Go out into the garden after dark, when slugs and snails are most active, and pick them off plants and surfaces. You can relocate them away from your garden, such as to a forest or park.

2. Barriers.

Slugs and snails do not like to crawl on copper tape or diatomaceous earth. You can put these substances around the plants you want to protect.

3. Crushed eggshells or coffee grounds

Crushed eggshells or used coffee grounds are abrasive materials that can repel slugs and snails. Sprinkle the plants with these substances.

4. Organic repellents

There are organic slug repellents, often based on ingredients such as garlic or neem oil. They can be sprayed on the plants.

5. Mulch

Coarse mulch, such as straw or wood shavings, can make it difficult for slugs and snails to move. Use it around your plants.

6. Watering practices

Avoid over-watering your garden in the evening, as this can create a moist environment that slugs like. Instead, water in the morning.

7. Natural barriers

Plant slug-resistant or snail-repellent plants, such as rosemary, lavender, or sage, around more vulnerable plants.

8. Regular garden maintenance

Keep your garden clean and tidy, and remove debris and weeds where slugs and snails can hide during the day.

