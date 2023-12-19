Experts have named a delicious ingredient for Christmas dinner that will help keep your heart healthy

Christmas dinner is one of the most anticipated aspects of the holiday season. However, excessive consumption of fatty and fried foods can be unhealthy.

Cranberry sauce, however, contains powerful antioxidants and vitamins. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

It can help relieve any symptoms of arthritis. But you should choose a sauce with a reduced sugar content or make your own version.

Cranberries can also help prevent urinary tract infections. Scientific studies have shown that cranberries contain compounds that help prevent urinary tract infections.

Some research suggests that the antioxidants in cranberries may have a positive effect on cardiovascular health. They can help lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels.

