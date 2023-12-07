There are many common mistakes that can cause house fires during the holiday season. In particular, they relate to Christmas trees in apartments.

The tree can catch fire in a flash and the fire can spread very quickly. Because of this, experts have named five main mistakes to avoid, according to Express.co.uk.

Keep the tree away from candles

Rule number one is to make sure that the Christmas tree is not near an open flame. This applies to fireplaces, candles, or even cigarettes, as the slightest flame or hot ash can cause the tree to catch fire.

Soak the trunk in water

When the tree is at home, place it in a sturdy stand filled with at least half a liter of water. Water the tree throughout the season, as the needles can drink a lot of water during the first 24 hours after cutting. When the Christmas tree becomes dry, it becomes more flammable.

Keep the tree away from electricity

Never leave lights on when you are not at home or overnight as this can cause them to heat up or malfunction. Make sure that extension cords are in good condition and that there are not too many electronics plugged into them.

Keep the tree away from heat sources

Keep trees away from heat sources such as space heaters and radiators as they dry out the trees. Once they are dry, they will become much more flammable.

Buy fresh wood

If you run your hand over a tree and the needles are already starting to fall off, it's a sign that the tree is aging. This can be an increased risk of fire.

