Experts name simple tips to help avoid mold at home

In winter, mold grows in apartments because the air in the room is humid due to the radiators being on. Mold can even have a serious health impact, especially for those with allergies, asthma, or a weakened immune system.

Breathing in or touching mold spores can cause allergic reactions such as sneezing, runny nose, red eyes, and skin rashes. However, simple tips can help prevent mold from forming, according to Express.co.uk.

When you make your bed in the morning, be sure to remove the duvet cover and open the bedroom window. This allows moisture to easily escape from the room and reduces the likelihood of mold formation.

When cooking in the kitchen or washing in the bathroom, always use an exhaust fan and wipe it regularly. This will also help get rid of excess moisture.

If you're boiling a kettle or cooking, always keep a window open so that water vapor can escape. If you follow these habits throughout the day, you can get through the winter without worrying about mold or dampness.

