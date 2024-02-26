Hydrangeas are some of the most beautiful flowers you can grow in your garden. However, planting them in the wrong location can result in weak or no blooms.

Daily video

Here are some tips on where to plant hydrangeas this spring to get the best results, according to the advice of Express experts.

Read also: Only harm: gardeners named plants that should not be touched in winter

Plant hydrangeas on the east side of your home. This location gets the morning sun, but is protected from the scorching afternoon sun. The north side can also be a good place if it gets a lot of morning sun. Avoid planting hydrangeas on the south or west side of your home where they will get too much sun.

Some hydrangeas need more sun than others. They may need up to 6 hours of direct sunlight per day. Most other types of hydrangeas grow better in partial shade, meaning they only need 4 hours of sunlight per day.

Regardless of which type of hydrangea you choose, it is important to plant it in a location with well-drained soil. Water hydrangeas regularly to keep the soil moist but not wet. Feed hydrangeas with a flower fertilizer during the growing season.

As a reminder, the expert called the winter pruning rule "three Ds" that will encourage the garden to bloom in the spring.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!