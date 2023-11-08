Experts have named the main mistake in caring for an orchid: it can kill a flower

Orchids have a reputation for being difficult to care for. In particular, they need enough sunlight.

Daily video

According to experts, insufficient sunlight is one of the many mistakes that can lead to the death of a plant. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Most orchids thrive in bright but indirect sunlight, so east or west facing windowsills are ideal for most of the year. Never place the houseplant in direct sunlight, otherwise you may get leaf burns.

See also: Will grow faster and healthier: how to make your own orchid fertilizer

To prevent over- or under-watering, always check the moisture content of the compost first. Ideally, you want to water it when the potting mix is almost dry.

In addition to having enough water, another mistake people make is not feeding their plants properly. According to experts, a mixture of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium is required for optimal growth.

Orchids should be repotted every year so that they can continue to bloom. If the roots seem tight and tangled or you notice white roots growing out of the container, it may be time to repot the plant.

Remember that most houseplants are quite safe, but some are toxic to children and animals . Leaves, sap, or bulbs can be toxic.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!