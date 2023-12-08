As the weather continues to get colder, mold can form in an apartment as a result of condensation. To remove mold, experts warn against using bleach.

Applying bleach to the mold can cause it to grow in adjacent areas that were not previously affected. White vinegar should be used instead, according to Express.co.uk.

White vinegar is most commonly found with a five percent acidity and works best undiluted. However, since it is a mild acid, avoid using vinegar on aluminum, cast iron, waxed wood, or natural stone as it can damage the surfaces.

For safety reasons, wear non-porous gloves, goggles, and a mask that covers your mouth and nose. Pour undiluted white vinegar into an empty spray bottle to cover the mold growth area.

Spray directly onto the mold and let sit for an hour. Then use a brush or scrubbing sponge to scrub the area. Finally, rinse the area with clean, warm water.

Once you have cleaned and rinsed the area, spray it with vinegar again. This last time will help kill any lingering mold and prevent it from developing again.

