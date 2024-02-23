The skin is our largest organ, and it needs special care. Of course, we all know about the benefits of sunscreen and retinol serum, but did you know that what you eat can have a significant impact on its health too?

Shefinds experts have recommended six foods that will help you get radiant and supple skin. These foods can also reduce the number of wrinkles and make your skin firmer.

1. Blueberries:

They are rich in antioxidants and contain vitamin C, which fights free radicals. This product enhances collagen production and protects the skin from UV radiation.

2. Citrus fruits:

They contain vitamin C, which stimulates collagen production. Add to salads or oatmeal or eat plain.

3. Broccoli:

It contains vitamins A and C, as well as zinc. It is also rich in lutein, which fights oxidative stress. Try it in pasta primavera or minestrone soup.

4. Sardines:

They contain DMAE, which stimulates collagen production. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and calcium.

5. Bone broth:

It contains collagen and hyaluronic acid, as well as improves skin health from the inside. Drink on its own or add vegetables.

6. Avocado:

It contains antioxidants, vitamin E, fiber and healthy fats, as well as moisturizes the skin. Add to toast, tacos, smoothies, and other dishes.

Include these foods in your diet and your skin will glow with health.

Don't forget to:

Drink plenty of water

Exercise regularly

Get enough sleep

Use high-quality skin care products

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

