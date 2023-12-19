A heating expert explains what the numbers on the battery regulator mean and how to set them correctly

Many heating systems are equipped with cylindrical regulators on the side of the radiators which are often numbered. Heating experts shared what the numbers on radiators actually mean and how using them correctly can save money.

Technical radiators are common in modern radiators, and they work by limiting the amount of hot water that flows through them. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

People assume that the numbers correspond to how warm you want the radiator to be. But in fact, they work by responding to the temperature of the room they are in.

When the room reaches the required temperature set on the valve, they limit the amount of hot water entering the radiators and this prevents them from heating up. Zero means that the radiator is off, and the rest approximately rise in five-degree increments.

The exception is the snowflake symbol, which has approximately seven degrees. 1 = 10 degrees, and so on.

In rarely used spare rooms, you do not need to install radiators on five. In the living room, you can install a two or three, which will allow the space to heat up to a comfortable temperature.

