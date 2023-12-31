The expert shared a recipe for scrambled eggs without cream, milk, or butter. It's perfect for those who are keeping fit during and after the holidays.

James from the food blog Fork and Twist says that it's not about heating the pan, but about the steam, time, and type of pan. The secret to perfect scrambled eggs is technique, according to Express.co.uk.

Place a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water at the bottom and gently whisk the eggs. This method may come in handy if you've ever melted chocolate on the stove.

As soon as the water is hot, you should carefully cook the eggs until they become thick. This trick works best when you beat three or more eggs with low water.

At first, stirring should be minimal, but as the eggs thicken, they need to be stirred to prevent overcooking. Eggs should not be left alone until the end of cooking.

