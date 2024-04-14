The expert named the best way to store avocado: it will be as fresh and tasty as possible

A food expert tested and shared tips on how to prolong the freshness of avocados. One particular method is preferred because of its effectiveness.

Samira Kazan, found that while storing avocados in water in an airtight glass container kept them green, it raised concerns about bacterial growth and the possibility of food poisoning. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

For her second recipe, Kazan demonstrated using an avocado with citrus juice, suggesting that you squeeze a lemon or lime over the cut surface of the avocado, then wrap it in cling film before chilling.

"I 100% love this one, it also kept its green color after a few days," she said.

The third trick was her least favorite: storing sliced avocado with chopped onion in a glass container with a lid.

Finally, she praised the last trick, which involved freezing pre-made guacamole into ice cubes.

