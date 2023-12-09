While eggs can be stored for an extended period, they can eventually start to deteriorate. There is often a heated debate about whether eggs should be stored on the countertop or in the refrigerator.

Ollie Wilkinson, a food expert at Modern Milkman, explained the best place to store them in the kitchen. This information was reported by Express.co.uk.

According to him, storing eggs in your refrigerator in their original packaging is the best way to keep them fresh. Eggs need a constant cold temperature to prevent them from spoiling.

This means that eggs should be placed somewhere in the refrigerator, but not on the door. A temperature of 4 °C or below ensures that the eggs stay fresh and tasty.

Keeping the eggs in their original packaging will protect their pores from absorbing new, potentially stronger odors. This way, they should last up to three to four weeks.

