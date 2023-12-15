Expert names 7 best snacks for 'fat burning'

Healthy snacks between meals can help maintain a slim figure and speed up the weight loss process. It's important to choose the right foods to help you keep your balance.

Daily video

Experts from Eat This Not That told us which snacks are the most effective for burning fat.

Read also: Eat and lose weight: 16 foods for slimness

Fresh vegetables with hummus

Hummus, made from chickpea puree, is high in vegetable protein. The combination of vegetables with hummus creates a nutritious and filling snack. Vegetables contain fiber, which helps burn fat.

Nuts and dried fruits

Nuts and dried fruits are a good source of protein and fiber. They also contain healthy fats that help fill you up.

Greek yogurt with berries

Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics. Yogurt can suppress appetite, speed up metabolism, and promote weight loss. Berries add fiber.

Apples with peanut butter

Apples contain fiber, and peanut butter contains protein and healthy fats. This snack is rich in nutrients that will help you feel full.

Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is a good source of protein. It's low in calories and full of flavor, making it a great snack.

Avocado and egg toast

Avocados contain healthy fats, and eggs contain protein. This snack provides the perfect balance of nutrients.

Healthy rolls

Turkey and cheese rolls are a low-calorie, high-protein snack. Add cucumber slices for extra flavor.

We offer to learn about the best drugs for the treatment of obesity.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!