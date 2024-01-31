eng
An effective method of cleaning the kitchen hood from the British "Queen of Cleanliness"

Maria Tsikhotska

British cleaning specialist Lindsay Crombie shared on her page an effective way to clean grease from a hood in 10 minutes.

The woman advised to soak the hood in a solution of warm soapy water and ordinary vinegar.

In addition, Lindsay advises cleaning the hood at least once every three months, as this place in the kitchen collects a lot of soot and grease.

Colby says that most range hood filters are dishwasher safe. But if this is not possible, add a glass of vinegar to hot soapy water and leave the filters in the liquid for 10 minutes.

As a reminder, we have already written how to clean a range hood using folk methods.

