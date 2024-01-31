An effective method of cleaning the kitchen hood from the British 'Queen of Cleanliness'

British cleaning specialist Lindsay Crombie shared on her page an effective way to clean grease from a hood in 10 minutes.

The woman advised to soak the hood in a solution of warm soapy water and ordinary vinegar.

In addition, Lindsay advises cleaning the hood at least once every three months, as this place in the kitchen collects a lot of soot and grease.

Colby says that most range hood filters are dishwasher safe. But if this is not possible, add a glass of vinegar to hot soapy water and leave the filters in the liquid for 10 minutes.

As a reminder, we have already written how to clean a range hood using folk methods.

