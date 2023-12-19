Moisturize your skin in winter: how to use olive oil in your daily care

In winter human skin requires special care. Low temperatures, wind, frost, and dry air in heated rooms negatively affect its condition. The skin becomes dry, cracked, peeling, redness, and inflammation may occur.

To protect your skin in winter, it is important to follow these recommendations:

Use special creams for cold weather. These creams contain moisturizing, nourishing, and emollient ingredients that help retain moisture in the skin and protect it from the effects of cold.

Apply the cream to your face and body at least twice a day: morning and evening. Pay special attention to the skin of the face, hands, feet and lips.

Use natural oils. Natural oils, such as olive, avocado, almond, peach, coconut help to retain moisture in the skin and protect it from weathering.

Before applying the oil to the skin, steam it or warm it up a little. This will help the oil to be better absorbed into the skin.

Avoid acid peels and products with acids in winter. Acids can irritate the skin and cause dryness.

By following these recommendations, you can protect your skin in winter and keep it healthy and beautiful.

