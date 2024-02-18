New Zealand scientists have proven that kiwi can calm you down, boost your mood, and improve your sleep in just 4 days. And this is not surprising as the fruit contains B vitamins, antioxidants, and other compounds that can improve the functioning of the central nervous system without sedatives and tranquilizers.

The New York Post writes about this.

What are the benefits of kiwi for mental health



Based on their research, scientists have made a statement that kiwi can improve mental health in a few days. This is due to the fact that the fruit contains a large proportion of vitamin C, which, in addition to boosting immunity, can improve mood and vitality.

Scientists conducted an experiment involving 155 people. Every day for eight weeks, the subjects were given a placebo in the form of a vitamin C supplement or two kiwis. The participants were then asked to report on their sleep quality, emotional state, and overall vitality. The researchers found that those who took vitamin C and those who ate kiwi had improved sleep quality and reduced anxiety. And these results were achieved within 4 days.

What are the benefits of kiwi for overall health

Helps to lose weight and rejuvenate. Kiwi is 84% water. It contains 1% protein, 1% fat, and 10% carbohydrates. The fruit is low in calories, but thanks to its fiber content, it can satiate the body for a long period of time. In addition, it contains nicotinic acid and saccharides, which have a positive effect on youthful skin and digestive processes.

Boosts immunity and has a positive effect on the nervous system. Kiwi contains much more vitamin C than citrus fruits. Therefore, it is recommended for those who want to boost their immunity or are on a diet. Thanks to its B vitamins, kiwi can improve sleep, relieve tension and stress. The fruit contains folic acid, so it is mandatory for the elderly, children, and nursing mothers.

