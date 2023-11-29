One common issue with sauerkraut is darkening. However, don't get discouraged; instead, follow these tips to avoid it.

If the cabbage has already darkened, you can salvage it by adding a small amount of vinegar or lemon juice. Vinegar or lemon juice will help prevent this problem.

Two main mistakes that cause sauerkraut to darken

1. Too much/too little salt.

Salt is necessary for sauerkraut because it promotes the formation of lactic acid, which acts as a preservative. If there is not enough salt in the cabbage, the fermentation process slows down, and the cabbage may darken. Conversely, too much salt can lead to the death of beneficial bacteria.

Use only coarse table salt without any additives for sauerkraut. Typically, around 24 g of salt is added per kilogram of shredded cabbage or 2-2.5% of the weight of the cabbage.

2. Incorrect fermentation temperature.

In general, the fermentation process of sauerkraut is divided into three stages, each requiring special conditions:

First 2-3 days: Maintain the temperature in the room where the cabbage is fermenting at 24 degrees Celsius. Days 5-7: The second stage requires a temperature of about 20 degrees Celsius. Storage of sauerkraut: To prevent darkening, store the product at an air temperature between 0 and -2 degrees Celsius.

