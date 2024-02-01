Two home remedies will make orchids bloom: you won't find cheaper fertilizers

Orchids are fairly unpretentious houseplants, but when it comes to the growth and flowering period, they change their behavior dramatically.

According to the Express, using two common kitchen ingredients can speed up the flowering process of orchids. All you need is a banana peel and rice water.

Banana peels contain potassium, phosphorus, and calcium, which are important nutrients for orchids. To prepare a banana peel infusion, soak fresh banana peels in water for 48 hours and then dilute with four parts water. Water as soon as the orchid roots are dry.

Rice water can also be used for orchids. It contains small amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as starch, which feeds the beneficial mycorrhiza on the roots. To make rice water, start by soaking rice in water for 30 minutes or more, strain the water into a bottle or jar, let it ferment for one week, and keep it out of direct sunlight. After a week, dilute the solution with an equal amount of water and spray the roots and leaves.

Experts say that banana peels and rice water are safe and effective ways to stimulate orchid blooms.

