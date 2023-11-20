There are several simple but effective ways to save water in the home that will not only contribute to the sustainable use of resources but will also significantly reduce utility costs.

These simple steps will not only help reduce the environmental impact but also lead to significant savings on utilities, today.ua writes.

Here are some tips:

Mixer with an aerator. Installing a special nozzle on the faucet (shower one too) with an aerator can significantly reduce water consumption. This nozzle mixes water with air and disperses the jet, ensuring efficient use of water. Turning off the water. The habit of leaving the water running while brushing your teeth or washing dishes can lead to high water usage. It's important to turn off the water when you're not using it all the time. Dishwasher. A high-quality dishwasher can use less water than washing dishes by hand. While it may cost more, water costs will decrease over time, providing cost savings. Shower instead of bath. Taking a shower instead of a bath can help save water. A five-minute shower uses significantly less water than filling a bathtub. Two flush buttons on the toilet. Installing a toilet tank with two buttons for different flush volumes allows you to use less water with each flush. Plumbing repairs. It is important to fix small leaks or malfunctions in the water supply system in time to avoid unnecessary water waste.

As a reminder, many people tend to wash clothes at low temperatures to save water and electricity. However, experts warn that this can be harmful to health.

