After the first shoots appear, daffodils need additional fertilization. It is in spring that the plants need nutrients to form buds.

Depending on the situation, you can choose different fertilizers. The main thing is to know the proportions and time of fertilization. TSN writes about this.

There are several effective ways to fertilize daffodils during this period:

Liquid or water-soluble fertilizers. They are easy to prepare at home or buy in the store. Ammonium nitrate and urea are best suited for daffodils. Nitrogen fertilization. In spring, daffodils are watered with a solution of nitrogen fertilizers (10-15 g per 1 liter of water). Organic fertilizers are humus or compost. They can be applied to the soil before planting the bulbs or simply scattered in the spring. Wood ash. It contains elements necessary for growth. Mix with compost or humus and scatter around the daffodils (100-150 g per 1 m2)

Be sure not to use fresh manure as it attracts pests.

