Pillows accumulate dead skin cells, grease, and sweat while people sleep, so they need to be cleaned regularly. However, not all pillows can be safely washed in a washing machine.

In such cases, you can use an alternative cleaning method. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

To prepare the cleaning solution, you will need baking soda and vinegar. First, remove the pillowcase or cover from the pillow.

Pour baking soda on the stains and then sprinkle it with a vinegar solution. To do this, mix equal parts water and white vinegar in a spray bottle.

The reaction between the baking soda and vinegar helps to destroy odors and remove stains. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes.

Then use a brush or vacuum to remove the baking soda and any loosened debris. Make sure both sides of the pillow are thoroughly cleaned.

If weather permits, you can place the pillow in the sun to dry. Sunlight has natural disinfectant properties and can help eliminate stubborn odors.

Let the pillows air out for a few hours before putting on new pillowcases or using them.

