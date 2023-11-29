You can make your yeast, which is often needed for baking. You don't need many ingredients.

There are many different recipes, but we're going to share a tried-and-true one with Pixel. This yeast is based on rye bread.

First, take 500 g of rye bread and cut it into small pieces. Next, pour 0.5 liters of sour milk into a bowl and put it on the fire to warm up.

When everything is ready, add the bread to the milk and stir. Add 3 tablespoons of sugar and a handful of raisins, which must be washed beforehand, to the already prepared mixture. Mix the whole mass well and put it in a warm place for 1 day.

After 24 hours, strain the mixture through a sieve or cheesecloth. Squeeze the bread remaining on the sieve well. Pour the liquid into a bottle, seal it, and leave it in a warm place.

