Homemade almond and cedar milk – pure anti-age

A recipe for plant milk:

~ 200 g of soaked seeds or nuts (optional, mix to taste)

* Soak them overnight, drain, and rinse them in the morning.

~ 1 liter of clean water (I use melted water)

~ 1 tablespoon of honey or 2-3 dried fruits (tastes best with dates)

~ a pinch of sea salt

~ Add ground cinnamon or vanilla if desired.

In the morning, grind the soaked seeds/nuts + the rest of the ingredients in a blender and strain through a sieve or a plant milk bag.

Store the milk in the refrigerator. It can be stored for up to 3 days.

Drink it whenever you want as a separate drink. Or add it to cereals, berries, tea.

The cake can be added to salads, cereals, or for baking homemade cookies.