Homemade almond and cedar milk – pure anti-age
A recipe for plant milk:
~ 200 g of soaked seeds or nuts (optional, mix to taste)
* Soak them overnight, drain, and rinse them in the morning.
~ 1 liter of clean water (I use melted water)
~ 1 tablespoon of honey or 2-3 dried fruits (tastes best with dates)
~ a pinch of sea salt
~ Add ground cinnamon or vanilla if desired.
In the morning, grind the soaked seeds/nuts + the rest of the ingredients in a blender and strain through a sieve or a plant milk bag.
Store the milk in the refrigerator. It can be stored for up to 3 days.
Drink it whenever you want as a separate drink. Or add it to cereals, berries, tea.
The cake can be added to salads, cereals, or for baking homemade cookies.