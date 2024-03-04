Parasite eggs are often found in fish. Moreover, these worms can live not only in the abdominal cavity but also in the fillet. Improper cleaning and processing of fish is very dangerous, as you can catch a disease.

Ukrainian nutritionist Anzhelika Rybko shared on Instagram the information about which fish should be excluded from the diet. According to her, some types of fish contain Opisthorchis parasites that affect the human liver. The infection occurs when eating semi-raw fish.

These are such popular species as tlin, ram, carp, bream, asp, rudd, piscar, podust, and guster. The expert warns that large predatory fish, such as sharks, swordfish, tuna, mackerel, and marlin, can also be dangerous to health. It contains heavy metals mercury and cadmium, which poison the body.

Anzhelika Rybko does not advise eating fish that feed on carrion: catfish, pangasius, tilapia. Instead, the expert recommends adding small fish to the diet: chum, herring, mackerel, cod, sprat, mussels, shrimp, and squid. These species do not have time to accumulate harmful substances and are less likely to be grown on an industrial scale.

