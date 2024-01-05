Add a spoonful of this spice: How to greatly enhance the health benefits of kefir and yogurt

Kefir and natural yogurt are healthy drinks containing many vitamins and minerals. By adding one spice to them, you can make them even healthier.

Daily video

Curcuma is a spice that has strong anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It also supports digestion, circulation, and pain resolution. In addition, turmeric supports intestinal and liver function, which means it cleanses the body, writes Przyślij Przepis.

Read also: How to relieve a hangover with folk remedies: tips

Before drinking kefir with turmeric, especially if you have chronic diseases, consult your doctor.

Piperine from peppers enhances the action of curcumin, the main ingredient of turmeric. Therefore, to make turmeric kefir, it is better to use turmeric paste to which pepper has already been added.

How to prepare turmeric paste?

Ingredients:

30 g turmeric

200 ml water

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of cold-pressed linseed oil or virgin olive oil

Preparation:

Pour the turmeric into a saucepan and add a little water. While stirring, add a little more water as needed. You will need about 150ml in total, but it is worth having a small reserve. Cook over a low heat for about 8-10 minutes stirring constantly. The paste should have the consistency of thick mustard. If it is too thick and sticky, add a little more water. It will thicken even more as it cools. Allow the paste to cool. Add freshly ground black pepper and oil to the warm paste. Stir, cool and transfer to a jar. Cover with a lid and store in the refrigerator.

How to prepare kefir with turmeric?

To prepare the drink, use kefir at room temperature. Dissolve 1/8-1 teaspoon of turmeric paste in a glass of kefir. Then add a small pinch of salt to the kefir, stir until the paste dissolves and drink immediately.

Drink kefir daily, preferably in the evening. You will soon see the effect. Your visits to the toilet will become more regular, and you will also start sleeping better.

If you have persistent digestive or sleep problems, drink kefir regularly, preferably for 14-30 days. After this time, take a longer break from drinking the drink. Drink the drink only temporarily and for a shorter period of time.

Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnoses and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

Previously, nutritionists named the products that contribute to the accumulation of belly fat.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!