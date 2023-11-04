Experts warn of significant magnetic storms expected in November this year. These phenomena can hurt the health of weather-sensitive people, the elderly with chronic diseases, and pregnant women.

Daily video

According to the forecast, strong geomagnetic disturbances should be expected on November 5, 6, and 9. According to Meteoagent, the intensity of the disturbances will be 4 on these days. From November 10 to 15, there may be aftershocks with a magnitude of three.

Read also: Why bad weather and magnetic storms give you a headache: how meteorology affects humans

The magnitude of geomagnetic storms is determined by the five-level classification G1-G5, where G1-G2 are the weakest storms that do not significantly impact the planet and human health, and G4-G5 are the strongest storms. The high voltage generated during these storms can interfere with radio signals, GPS, and other devices.

Furthermore, geomagnetic activity is characterized by the K-index, which is an average value ranging from 0 to 9 points.

During these days, you may experience a deterioration in general health, stress, fluctuations in blood pressure, and headaches.

Impact of magnetic storms on health

Doctors note that weather-sensitive individuals may experience discomfort a few days before a magnetic storm. It's also observed that magnetic storms have a more pronounced impact on people with cardiovascular diseases, high or low blood pressure, mental disorders, and vegetative-vascular dystonia.

Elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with chronic pathologies should monitor the period of magnetic storms and follow general recommendations.

How to protect yourself from magnetic storms

On days when the Earth's geomagnetic field, it is recommended to:

Reduce physical activity.

Get more rest.

Avoid alcohol and foods that can increase cholesterol levels in the body.

Drink plenty of water and consume fruits and vegetables.

Note: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Earlier, we reported that scientists have discovered a way to alleviate pain without medication.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!