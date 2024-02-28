Fish has always been considered one of the healthiest foods. However, in addition to adding flavor to your table, some types of fish are proving to be real superheroes for your health, particularly your bones, heart, and skin.

Studies confirm that eating fish regularly helps strengthen bones. So, thehealthsite found out which specific types of fish are most beneficial for your bone health.

Sardines turn out to be a real treasure for bones. The tiny fish bones contain a lot of calcium, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which are essential for the formation of strong bones. In addition, they reduce anxiety and depression and control blood sugar levels.

Salmon also deserves attention. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which help strengthen bones and reduce bone loss. In addition, salmon consumption helps to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and control weight.

Mackerel is no less beneficial for bones. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and anti-inflammatory compounds that reduce joint pain and muscle stiffness in people with rheumatoid arthritis.

So, by enriching your diet with such healthy fish, you can provide your bones, heart, and skin with everything they need for health and longevity.

