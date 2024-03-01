Do you want to get not only nutrients but also keep your figure? Do you value both the taste of the dish and its aesthetic appearance equally? This salad is made just for you! We named it in honor of Artemis, the slender and hardy goddess of the hunt. Shuba writes about it.

The ingredients are as follows:

1/3 of white cabbage

1/2 tsp of salt

2 fresh cucumbers

1/2 onion

1 tsp rice vinegar

1/3 red cabbage

1 carrot

20 g of walnuts

2 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp of olive oil

1 tbsp of honey

2 tbsp of mustard

1 tsp of soy sauce

Preparation:

Wash and chop the white cabbage. Wash the cucumbers, cut them into slices, sprinkle them with salt, and leave in a bowl for a few minutes. Chop 1/2 onion and cover with cold water. Grate 1 carrot. Chop 1/3 of the red cabbage in the same way. Drain the cucumbers and add them to the rest of the vegetables. Add the chopped nuts and chopped garlic. Mix the oil, honey, mustard, and soy sauce and add to the salad. Toss everything together and serve.

