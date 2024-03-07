For those who are losing weight: a recipe for steamed fish cakes

Steamed fish cakes are a great alternative to conventional fried cutlets. They are low in calories, easy to digest, and at the same time tasty and healthy. This dish is ideal for both medical nutrition and a dietary diet during weight loss. Steamed fish cakes allow you to diversify your daily menu without giving up hearty dishes. Shuba writes about it.

Ingredients (6 servings):

- Minced fish – 800 g

- Onion – 1 pc.

- Carrot – 1 pc.

- Chicken egg – 1 pc.

- Salt – to taste

- Ground black pepper – to taste

Preparation:

Peel and grate a medium-sized onion and carrot on a fine grater. Put the minced fish in a bowl, add the grated onion, carrot, egg, salt, pepper, and mix thoroughly.

Shape the mixture into patties and place them in the steamer container.

Pour about 500 ml of water into the steamer and steam the patties for 15-20 minutes.

Enjoy delicious and dietary fish cakes! They will be a great addition to your healthy diet.

