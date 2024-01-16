Bubble bath is a manicure that got its name due to its resemblance to the foam in a sauna. It consists of two layers: transparent pink and milky transparent.

life24.ua

Nail art master Stephanie Stone said that bubble bath is the same as the previously popular "supermodel nails" or "rich girl nails". This name is more modern, but the design has not changed. Bubble bath is always a relevant and stylish manicure that will suit any girl.

Manicure expert Galdina Jimenez added that bubble bath is quite simple to perform. It does not require a lot of materials and time to create it. In addition, this manicure does not require frequent updating.

How to choose a color for bubble bath

Stephanie Stone advises to choose a transparent pink shade that is close to the color of the natural nail. With this color, it will be easy to avoid mistakes. And to make the effect even better, cover your nails with it twice.

Bubble bath can be used not only to create a monochromatic manicure. You can also do a French manicure with this type of coating. To do this, you just need to apply a milky transparent color to the tip of the nail.

