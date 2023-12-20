Nutritionist answers whether you can eat mashed potatoes while dieting

Mashed potatoes are a delicious and satisfying dish that is loved by many people, especially in Ukraine. However, can it be considered healthy?

Nutritionist Yasi Ansari believes that mashed potatoes can be part of a healthy diet, but only if you cook them properly.

Yes, potatoes are a healthy vegetable that contains many vitamins and minerals. It is a good source of carbohydrates, which are the main source of energy for the body. Potatoes also contain potassium, which is important for heart health, and fiber, which aids in digestion.

Mashed potatoes are often prepared with dairy products such as butter, cream, and cheese. These foods contain saturated fat, which can raise blood cholesterol levels.

To make mashed potatoes healthier, you can replace high-fat dairy products with lower-fat alternatives, such as low-fat milk or Greek yogurt. You can also add vegetables to mashed potatoes, such as broccoli or spinach, which will add additional vitamins and minerals.

To make mashed potatoes more balanced, you can serve them with lean proteins, such as chicken or fish, and vegetables. This will help provide the body with all the necessary nutrients.

