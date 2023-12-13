Consuming oatmeal can significantly improve the nutritional profile of the diet and reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases due to its many benefits.

Nutritionists have revealed how much and how often you should eat oatmeal to reap the benefits, according to Eat This. The best way to truly experience the benefits of oatmeal is to eat one cup of cooked oatmeal every day.

A one-cup serving contains 4 grams of fiber, as well as healthy doses of thiamine, phosphorus, and magnesium. Oatmeal is sodium-free and low in fat and saturated fat, and contains biologically active compounds, some of which are powerful antioxidants.

A serving of oatmeal contains about 160 calories, about 3.5 grams of fat, less than a gram of saturated fat, and 6 grams of protein. The serving also contains about 28 g of carbohydrates, of which only 1 g is natural sugar.

Eating a serving of unsweetened oatmeal every day is a great way to increase your fiber content, add a serving of whole grains, and start the day with an energizing breakfast that will help you stay fuller longer.

The FDA has already recognized the heart-health benefits of oatmeal, stating that soluble fiber from oatmeal as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and it only takes 3 grams of oatmeal a day to do so. So, you need to eat about 1.5 cups of cooked oats to get 3 g of soluble fiber, which is good for heart health.

Scientists have also determined that oatmeal is good for the gastrointestinal tract, improves immunity and intestinal health, and reduces the risk of atherosclerosis. Other studies show that oats can help reduce inflammation and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

